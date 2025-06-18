📺 Missed it? FCC’s Streaming Video Audio, Video, Transcript Online

This panel explores the challenges arising from the decline of legacy cable TV and the rise of streaming services. Consumer preferences have shifted the media marketplace over the last decade — from live linear television broadcast to streaming and on-demand viewing. Fifteen years ago, 85-90% of American households subscribed to cable TV, but today that number has dropped to around 50% as streaming platforms dominate the market. There are well over 200 streaming services available to consumers and an overwhelming 99 percent of U.S. households now subscribe to at least one or more streaming services. However, regulations governing this dynamic marketplace were developed in the 1980s and 1990s To what extent do these rules create an unlevel playing field. Should these regulations be eliminated or updated to reflect the current landscape, and if so, how? The conversation will also focus on how companies are being forced to innovate and compete to retain audiences, and discussants will offer predictions for the future state of the tv and video marketplace. Join us for a discussion of the future of cable, streaming, and media regulations.