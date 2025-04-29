📺 Trump & Online Speech? Watch Video, Transcript ICYMI
In case you missed it, we have posted the video, audio, and transcript of Wednesday’s briefing on “The Future of Online Expression In The Trump Era: Freedom vs Regulation.”
The Future of Online Expression In The Trump Era: Freedom vs Regulation
LISTEN
SPEAKERS
– Chris Marchese, Litigation Center Director, NetChoice
– Jenna Leventoff, Senior Policy Counsel, ACLU
– Wesley Hodges, Acting Director of the Tech Policy Center, The Heritage Foundation
– Luke Hogg, Director of Technology Policy, Foundation for American Innovation
– Ashkhen Kazaryan, Senior Legal Fellow, The Future of Free Speech at Vanderbilt University (moderator)
The landscape of online expression is rapidly evolving, raising important questions about the balance between free speech and the need for a safe and accessible internet for all. While the First Amendment prohibits government from regulating speech, there are concerns about private platforms who restrict user posts that fall outside their community standards. To what degree, if any, can the government regulate content moderation on private platforms? Experts will discuss what it means to address issues such as misinformation, hate speech, and harassment online, as well as concerns regarding censorship.
Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Time: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM ET
Location: Rayburn House Office Building (Room 2168) or Virtual
Video: Via YouTube