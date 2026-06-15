📺 Video/Transcript of Friday’s AI Cybersecurity Briefing Rayburn ⬇️ Full Video + Transcript Posted

In case you missed it, we have posted the video, audio, and transcript of the March event on “
AI Cybersecurity After the Executive Order: What’s Next?”

AI Cybersecurity After the Executive Order: What’s Next?

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SPEAKERS

    • Kate Charlet
      Senior Director for Privacy,
      Safety, and Security Policy
      Google
    • Elizabeth Chernow
      Associate Vice President, Public Policy
      Comcast Corporation
    • Shane Tews (moderator)
      Nonresident Senior Fellow
      American Enterprise Institute
    • Prem M. Trivedi
      Director
      New America’s Open Technology Institute
    • Ari Schwartz
      Managing Director of Cybersecurity Services and Policy
      Venable LLP

The Congressional Internet Caucus Academy invites you to a timely briefing on “AI Cybersecurity After the Executive Order: What’s Next?

Artificial intelligence policy is rapidly evolving as lawmakers, agencies, and the White House grapple with questions surrounding safety, national security, critical infrastructure, and economic competitiveness. This briefing will provide Congressional staff with an overview of the current policy landscape, including the future of federal AI safety initiatives (and ones recently signed), the status legislation on the Hill, and how cybersecurity concerns are reshaping the AI debate. Panelists will discuss where consensus may emerge — and where major political and regulatory conflicts are likely ahead.

Date: Friday, June 12
Time: 12:00–1:00 PM ET

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