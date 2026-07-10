📺 Video/Transcript Today’s SCOTUS Location Privacy ⬇️ Full Video + Transcript Posted
In case you missed it, the video, audio, and transcript from our recent Hill briefing on Chatrie v. United States are now available.
Three leading experts examined how a bank robbery investigation became a landmark test of Fourth Amendment privacy — and what the Supreme Court’s decision could mean for geofence warrants, mobile location data, law enforcement, technology companies, and Congress.
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Listen to Podcast https://www.netcaucus.
Read Transcript http://www.
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Re-Drawing the Privacy Line: Chatrie’s Legislative and Oversight Implications
LISTEN
SPEAKERS
Jennifer Huddleston
Senior Fellow
The Cato Institute
Jake Laperruque
Deputy Director, Security and Surveillance Project
Center for Democracy & Technology
Paul Taske
Director, Litigation Center
NetChoice
The Congressional Internet Caucus Academy invites you to a timely briefing on “Re-Drawing the Privacy Line: Chatrie’s Legislative and Oversight Implications“
In a landmark decision for personal privacy and liberty in the mobile phone age, the Supreme Court has brought renewed scrutiny to the third-party doctrine, the long-standing rule that information shared with a company may receive reduced Fourth Amendment protection, as applied to geofence warrants and modern location data.
Our experts will breakdown the Chatrie vs US decision and what it means for privacy, law enforcement and Congress.
Date: Thursday, July 9
Time: 12:00–1:00 PM ET
RSVP: Via Luma