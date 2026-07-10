📺 Video/Transcript Today’s SCOTUS Location Privacy ⬇️ Full Video + Transcript Posted

In case you missed it, the video, audio, and transcript from our recent Hill briefing on Chatrie v. United States are now available.

Three leading experts examined how a bank robbery investigation became a landmark test of Fourth Amendment privacy — and what the Supreme Court’s decision could mean for geofence warrants, mobile location data, law enforcement, technology companies, and Congress.

Watch YouTube https://youtu.be/vcfouh4Ag2A
Listen to Podcast https://www.netcaucus.org/listen/
 Read Transcript http://www.netcaucus.org/wp-content/uploads/SCOTUS-Chatrie-Privacy-transcript.pdf
See Photos https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjCYLSD

Re-Drawing the Privacy Line: Chatrie’s Legislative and Oversight Implications

LISTEN

Subscribe To Our Podcast

SPEAKERS

    • Jennifer Huddleston
      Senior Fellow
      The Cato Institute

    • Jake Laperruque
      Deputy Director, Security and Surveillance Project
      Center for Democracy & Technology

    • Paul Taske
      Director, Litigation Center
      NetChoice

The Congressional Internet Caucus Academy invites you to a timely briefing on “Re-Drawing the Privacy Line: Chatrie’s Legislative and Oversight Implications

In a landmark decision for personal privacy and liberty in the mobile phone age, the Supreme Court has brought renewed scrutiny to the third-party doctrine, the long-standing rule that information shared with a company may receive reduced Fourth Amendment protection, as applied to geofence warrants and modern location data.

Our experts will breakdown the Chatrie vs US decision and what it means for privacy, law enforcement and Congress.

Date: Thursday, July 9
Time: 12:00–1:00 PM ET
RSVP: Via Luma

WATCH YOUTUBE

TRANSCRIPT

Transcript

PHOTOS

Click here for photos