📺 Video/Transcript Today’s SCOTUS Location Privacy ⬇️ Full Video + Transcript Posted

The Congressional Internet Caucus Academy invites you to a timely briefing on “Re-Drawing the Privacy Line: Chatrie’s Legislative and Oversight Implications“

In a landmark decision for personal privacy and liberty in the mobile phone age, the Supreme Court has brought renewed scrutiny to the third-party doctrine, the long-standing rule that information shared with a company may receive reduced Fourth Amendment protection, as applied to geofence warrants and modern location data.

Our experts will breakdown the Chatrie vs US decision and what it means for privacy, law enforcement and Congress.