📺 Video & Transcript🪫: The Future of AI: Securing Energy for Innovation

In case you missed it, we have posted the video, audio, and transcript of the December event on “The Future of AI: Securing Energy for Innovation”
The Future of AI: Securing Energy for Innovation
SPEAKERS
- Mardsen Hanna
Head of Energy and Sustainability Policy, Google
- Levi Patterson
Director of Energy, Science, and AI Infrastructure Policy, NVIDIA
- Rebecca Kern
Senior Correspondent, The Capitol Forum
- David Terry
President, National Association of, State Energy Officials (NASEO)
- Leslie Abrahams
Deputy Director and Senior Fellow, Energy Security and Climate Change Program, Center for Strategic & International Studies
As artificial intelligence rapidly evolves, its energy consumption is becoming a critical policy concern, requiring a balance between fostering AI-driven innovation and managing rising demands for computing power. How can policymakers ensure AI development aligns with sustainability goals while maintaining America’s competitive edge? Are breakthroughs in energy efficiency and network design on the horizon? Join us for an in-depth discussion on building the physical foundation for AI’s future—from devices to data centers.
Date: Tuesday, December 9, 2025
Time: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM ET
Location: Rayburn House Office Building (Room 2168) or Virtual