Four Insiders Predicted the 119th Congress – Here’s What They See Coming / Full Video + Transcript Now Live
In case you missed it, we have posted the video, audio, and transcript of the January event on “Tech Policy in 2026: A 2nd Session Preview”
Tech Policy in 2026: A 2nd Session Preview
LISTEN
SPEAKERS
- Luke Hogg
Director of Technology Policy
Foundation for American Innovation
- Amy Bos
Vice President of Government Affairs
NetChoice
- Asad Ramzanali
Director of AI and Technology Policy
Vanderbilt Policy Accelerator
- Nathan Leamer
Executive Director
Build American AI
As the 119th Congress enters its second session, technology policy is approaching a moment of decision.
Artificial intelligence. Kids’ online safety and content modewration. Broadband and spectrum connectivity. Platform governance. Digital replicas and AI companions. Congress has no shortage of ideas … but which ones are most likely to move?
This discussion will move beyond headlines and proposals to focus on what Congress is most likely to legislate in the coming year—what may advance, what could stall, and where real bipartisan traction may emerge.
Panelists from diverse policy perspectives will examine:
- Which tech issues are most likely to see legislative action in the second session
How artificial intelligence, kids’ safety, and online harms are reshaping congressional priorities
The outlook for broadband, satellite, and next-generation connectivity policy
Whether emerging issues like AI companions, digital replicas, and content moderation are ready for Congress—or not yet
How lawmakers may balance innovation, competition, and regulation in a rapidly evolving tech landscape
If you’re trying to understand where congressional attention is headed—and where it’s not—this briefing is designed to help you read the road ahead.
Date: Wednesday, January 28, 2026
Time: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM ET
Location: Rayburn House Office Building (Room 2168) or Virtual