Four Insiders Predicted the 119th Congress – Here’s What They See Coming / Full Video + Transcript Now Live

As the 119th Congress enters its second session, technology policy is approaching a moment of decision.

Artificial intelligence. Kids’ online safety and content modewration. Broadband and spectrum connectivity. Platform governance. Digital replicas and AI companions. Congress has no shortage of ideas … but which ones are most likely to move?

This discussion will move beyond headlines and proposals to focus on what Congress is most likely to legislate in the coming year—what may advance, what could stall, and where real bipartisan traction may emerge.

Panelists from diverse policy perspectives will examine:

Which tech issues are most likely to see legislative action in the second session

How artificial intelligence, kids’ safety, and online harms are reshaping congressional priorities

The outlook for broadband, satellite, and next-generation connectivity policy

Whether emerging issues like AI companions, digital replicas, and content moderation are ready for Congress—or not yet

How lawmakers may balance innovation, competition, and regulation in a rapidly evolving tech landscape

If you’re trying to understand where congressional attention is headed—and where it’s not—this briefing is designed to help you read the road ahead.