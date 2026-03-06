🛰️ Lunch Briefing on Space Internet w/ FCC’s Jay Schwarz 3/11

For years, the idea that high-speed broadband could beam directly to your handheld phone from space sounded like science fiction.

Today, it’s happening.

Low-Earth orbit constellations are reshaping broadband competition. Phones are beginning to connect directly to satellites. And space-based networks are becoming part of America’s communications backbone.

We are pleased to welcome Jay Schwarz, Chief of the FCC’s Space Bureau, for opening remarks on how the FCC is approaching satellite broadband, spectrum coordination, and how the space-based connectivity and the digital divide.

This conversation will help unpack what’s real, what’s speculative, and what Congress should be paying attention to now.