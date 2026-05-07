Invited! UN Conference in China Could Shape Your Internet – Rayburn Briefing
Join us for lunch on a little-known UN process with outsized impact: the World Radiocommunication Conference. What happens in Shanghai could shape Wi-Fi, wireless markets, and U.S. competitiveness for years to come. RSVP below.
Date: Monday, May 11
Time: 12:00–1:00 PM ET
Attend: Livestream or in person at Rayburn 2168
RSVP: via Luma (in-person and livestream available)
Register via Luma below to receive the livestream link or RSVP for lunch.