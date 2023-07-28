This is audio from the July event on “AI Regulation Roundup: Where Are We Now?”

Evi Fuelle, Global Policy Director, Credo AI

Anna Lenhart, George Washington University's Institute for Data Democracy and Politics

Nick Garcia, Policy Counsel at Public Knowledge

Joshua Landau, Senior Counsel, Innovation Policy at CCIA

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Time: 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

Rayburn House Office Building Room 2168

It’s been a wild six seven months of proposals to reign in AI deployment. Join us on Friday for lunch where a panel of AI policy experts will sum up the AI landscape. The panel will discuss recent regulatory AI proposals from the White House’s AI efforts and agreement with leading AI companies to legislative efforts in Congress. They will even discuss the Federal Trade Commission’s data request to Open AI. Bring your questions and your appetite.

