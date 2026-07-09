Audio: Re-Drawing the Privacy Line: Chatrie’s Legislative and Oversight Implications

This is audio from the July briefing on “Re-Drawing the Privacy Line: Chatrie’s Legislative and Oversight Implications.”

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SPEAKERS

    • Jennifer Huddleston
      Senior Fellow
      The Cato Institute

    • Jake Laperruque
      Deputy Director, Security and Surveillance Project
      Center for Democracy & Technology

    • Paul Taske
      Director, Litigation Center
      NetChoice

In a landmark decision for personal privacy and liberty in the mobile phone age, the Supreme Court has brought renewed scrutiny to the third-party doctrine, the long-standing rule that information shared with a company may receive reduced Fourth Amendment protection, as applied to geofence warrants and modern location data.

Our experts will breakdown the Chatrie vs US decision and what it means for privacy, law enforcement and Congress.

Date: Thursday, July 9
Time: 12:00–1:00 PM ET

TRANSCRIPT

Transcript