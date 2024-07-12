Audio: Tech Platforms and the 1st Amendment: Impacts of Landmark Supreme Court Rulings

Speakers

Steve DelBianco, President and CEO, NetChoice

Yaël Eisenstat, Senior Fellow, Cybersecurity For Democracy

Olivier Sylvain, Professor of Law, Fordham University School of Law

Vera Eidelman, Staff Attorney, Speech, Privacy, and Technology Project, ACLU

Nadine Farid Johnson, Policy Director, Knight Institute

Date: Friday, July 12, 2024

Time: 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

Location:

– Rayburn House Office Building

As the digital world evolves quickly, so does the complex legal landscape surrounding content moderation and online expression. This week, the U.S. Supreme Court will deliver rulings on several pivotal First Amendment cases that will have far-reaching consequences for technology platforms and their approach to content moderation. Cases like NetChoice v. Paxton, Moody v. NetChoice, and Murthy v. Missouri will define the boundaries of acceptable content control by social media companies and other online platforms.

This panel assembles leading legal experts, technology industry insiders, and policy analysts to break down the Supreme Court’s decisions and discuss their impact on free speech, platform regulation, and the broader digital ecosystem. Panelists will explore the balance between moderation and censorship, the evolving role of tech companies in regulating user-generated content, and the implications for users in an age of primarily digital discourse.