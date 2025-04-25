Audio: The Future of Online Expression In The Trump Era: Freedom vs Regulation

The landscape of online expression is rapidly evolving, raising important questions about the balance between free speech and the need for a safe and accessible internet for all. While the First Amendment prohibits government from regulating speech, there are concerns about private platforms who restrict user posts that fall outside their community standards. To what degree, if any, can the government regulate content moderation on private platforms? Experts will discuss what it means to address issues such as misinformation, hate speech, and harassment online, as well as concerns regarding censorship.