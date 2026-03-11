Audio: The Rapid Rise of Space-Based Internet: Broadband from Above
This is audio from the March briefing on “The Rapid Rise of Space-Based Internet: Broadband from Above”
SPEAKERS
- Jay Schwarz
Chief, Space Bureau
Federal Communications Commission
- Scott Wallsten
President and Senior Fellow
Technology Policy Institute
- Karina Perez
Director, Space & Spectrum Policy Center
CCIA
For years, the idea that high-speed broadband could beam directly to your handheld phone from space sounded like science fiction.
Today, it’s happening.
Low-Earth orbit constellations are reshaping broadband competition. Phones are beginning to connect directly to satellites. And space-based networks are becoming part of America’s communications backbone.
We are pleased to welcome Jay Schwarz, Chief of the FCC’s Space Bureau, for opening remarks on how the FCC is approaching satellite broadband, spectrum coordination, and how the space-based connectivity and the digital divide.
This conversation will help unpack what’s real, what’s speculative, and what Congress should be paying attention to now.
Date: Wednesday, March 11
Time: 12:00–1:00 PM ET