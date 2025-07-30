Audio: Verifying Kids’ Age, SCOTUS, and AI Companions

Join legal experts, technologists, and policymakers for a timely panel on the Supreme Court’s decision in Free Speech Coalition v. Paxton and what it means for age assurance laws, online expression, and the future of child protection online. As states experiment with age verification laws and Congress debates national standards, this panel explores the complex intersection of free speech rights, regulatory authority, and emerging technology. We’ll also discuss proposals to age-gate other spaces like social media sites and AI chatbot companions, some of which may be inappropriate for children. What limits should be placed on these tools? And who gets to decide? Does age-gating work? Join us.