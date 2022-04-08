Chips & Glass: Supply Chain Stumbling Blocks To Biden’s Broadband Infrastructure Plan?

This is audio from the April recess event “Chips & Fiber: Supply Chain Stumbling Blocks To Biden’s Broadband Infrastructure?” We’ve invited experts to discuss the challenge the Biden Administration faces in spending the broadband infrastructure funds allocated by Congress. The government has a historic opportunity to ensure that every American has broadband Internet — and a very small window to do it. Could supply chain issues trip up the deployment? Will Congress’ chips and supply chain legislation help or hurt?

Our discussion is hosted by the Congressional Internet Caucus Academy in conjunction with the Congressional Internet Caucus.

Speakers

– Patrick Lozada, Telecommunications Industry Association

– Dileep Srihari, Access Partnership

– Gary Bolton, Fiber Broadband Association