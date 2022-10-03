This is audio from the October recess event on

“Digital Identity: Cybersecurity’s New Hope?” on October 3. October is Cyber Security Awareness Month and we’re doing our part to highlight new policy developments in cyber security. Sadly, there is a lack of awareness about the cyber importance of digital identity. Our panel will discuss how a strong digital identity strategy can help prevent cyber attacks, and how we can implement it to enable a more secure future.

Speakers

– Zach Isakowitz, Legislative Director, Congressman Michael McCaul

-Cara Mumford, U.S. Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee

– Connie LaSalle, Senior Technology Policy Advisor, National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)

– Tim Weiler, Economic Policy Advisor & Legislative Counsel, Congressman Bill Foster

– Sean Frazier, Federal Chief Security Officer, Okta

– Jeremy Grant, Better Identity Coalition, (Moderator)