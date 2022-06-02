This is audio from the June recess event on “Europe’s Digital Markets Act (DMA): Competition Perspectives from the European Commission.” For this TPR discussion, we will be joined by two DMA experts from the European Commission, DG COMP Policy Director Inge Bernaerts and DG CONNECT Advisor Michael Koenig, and Director for Digital Transformation Gerard de Graaf. They discussed what the DMA will mean for competition in the digital space in Europe. Sumit Sharma from Consumer Reports offered his perspective.

The DMA is a regulation of the European Union aimed at ensuring fair competition in the marketplace by accounting for large technology companies (i.e. online platforms) that are designated as “gatekeepers” due to their market power.

Our discussion is hosted by the Congressional Internet Caucus Academy in conjunction with the Congressional Internet Caucus.