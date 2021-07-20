Reps Jennifer Wexton, Young Kim To Lead House’s STEM Competition

“The Congressional App Challenge is an incredible opportunity for middle and high schoolers to get engaged with the world of coding and have their hard work put on display for the entire country,” said Representative Jennifer Wexton. “I am honored to serve as co-chair of the Congressional App Challenge and build on its wonderful work to bring STEM and computer science to young people in every community across the country. I can’t wait to see the amazing creations that students come up with, and I encourage anyone who is interested — regardless of your skill level — to give it a shot and try your hand at this year’s App Challenge.”

“The Congressional App Challenge has served as a fun and innovative way for students to be exposed to computer science and coding concepts, which in turn helps create opportunities for all students, grow our workforce, strengthen our future economy and boost U.S. competitiveness abroad. This is more important than ever as we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Representative Young Kim. “I’m proud to support the Congressional App Challenge and serve as a co-chair of this year’s competition. I look forward to seeing the apps created by talented students across California’s 39th District and the nation, and I’ll continue to do all I can to support educational opportunities for our students.”

“Representatives Wexton and Kim exemplify the future of the App Challenge,” said Program Director Joe Alessi. “As we come out of the pandemic, the App Challenge is poised to have its biggest year yet. With a focus on equity, diverse student representation, and bipartisanship, we couldn’t be more excited about the appointment of co-chairs that share our vision. Rep. Wexton and Rep. Kim’s leadership will help the App Challenge reach more students from across the nation than ever before.”

Registration for the 2021 Congressional App Challenge has begun, and students can register now using this link. Our new co-chairs look forward to seeing the innovative and outstanding apps that students around the nation create!