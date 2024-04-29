You’re Invited: Digital Trade Lunch Rayburn

Join us for a Rayburn lunch discussion on “The Shifting Of U.S. Digital Trade Policy: Where Is USTR’s New Strategy Leading US?” on Monday, May 6 at 12 PM. RSVP for an in-person lunch or register for the livestream below.



Date: Monday, May 6, 2024

Time: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM ET

Location: 2045 Rayburn House Office Building or Virtual

RSVP: via Eventbrite



For decades, the U.S. promoted digital trade rules based on an open Internet, fostering freedom of expression, e-commerce, and democracy. However, concerns about big tech’s influence on these rules have led U.S. Trade Representative Tai to adjust USTR’s approach, including withdrawing from some World Trade Organization provisions related to cross-border data flows and digital trade. Debates over Section 230, which grants liability protections for online platforms, further reflect the changing landscape.



This panel brings together policymakers, industry leaders, and academic experts to discuss the implications of these shifts. Topics include the risks of data localization, challenges to digital sovereignty, and strategies for maintaining a globally connected Internet, with panelists also addressing how to balance security and privacy while promoting a free and open digital ecosystem, offering advice on how the U.S. can continue leading in innovation and protecting user rights.

Key Questions for Discussion: