ICYMI Video & Transcript: Elections in the Age of AI: Analyzing 2024 and Shaping Future Campaigns

2024 was the first election since the emergence of powerful artificial intelligence models, and the dust is settling. Join a panel of election tech experts as they sift through this election cycle and explain the role AI played — or didn’t play — in candidates’ fates. Did AI influence the election? Did it sway voters, thwart interference, or amplify candidates’ voices, and what does the future of AI election tech hold for the future of democracy? From targeted ads and deepfake controversies to data-driven predictions and campaign automation, our panelists will dissect the benefits and pitfalls of AI’s influence in this election cycle. They’ll also offer insights into what we can expect in future elections, considering the potential for regulatory action and new policies that could redefine how AI interacts with democracy. Join us for a thought-provoking discussion on the lessons of 2024 and the future of AI in American elections.