ICYMI Video & Transcript: Intellectual Property and AI: The Law & Policy Of Human Content

The advent of artificial intelligence large language models (LLM) has raised a lot of legal and policy questions about the current state intellectual property laws and policies. Congress has started to look at some of these questions while the courts weigh numerous lawsuits. Some of the lawsuits deal with copyright issues and the limits of fair use. Others go to the heart of state-based right-to-publicity and name image and likeness (NIL) laws. Further, as LLMs voraciously ingest human-generated data sets (e.g. Reddit, Wikipedia), experts are asking questions about the value of content that humans contribute to the Internet. Our experts will provide an overview of the state-of-play of AI and IP laws and what questions Congress will need to grapple with at the dawn of artificial intelligence.