Reps Eshoo & Collins Celebrate The 50 Years Of The Internet On House Floor

Today the Co-Chairs of the Congressional Internet Caucus, Representatives Anna G. Eshoo and Doug Collins, introduced a resolution on the House Floor commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Internet. The resolution “recognizes the first message sent from one computer to another using the Advanced Research Projects Agency Network (ARPANET)” and “honors the contributions of researchers, universities, government agencies, nonprofits, and private companies in the development of the Internet.”

“For the past 50 years, the Internet has continually revolutionized how Americans live, learn, work, and connect with one another,” Eshoo said. “Our resolution commemorates the American ingenuity that led to the Internet and the key role the federal government played in its development. I’m especially proud of the pivotal role that the Stanford Research Institute, which is in my District, played in the Internet’s foundation, receiving the first digital data transmission on the ARPANET, a pioneering predecessor to the modern Internet. I look forward to the next 50 years of Internet innovation and the bold inventions yet unimagined.”

“The invention of the Internet has completely transformed every aspect of our lives, opening the door to countless opportunities for growth and innovation,” said Collins. “As co-chair of the Congressional Internet Caucus, I’m proud to join Rep. Eshoo in commemorating the first message sent on the ARPANET and recognizing the many individuals who contributed to this revolutionary invention. As we look ahead to the future of the Internet, I’m committed to ensuring more and more communities gain access to this critical resource, which has quickly become a pre-requisite for economic growth here in America.”

The full text of the resolution can be found in its entirety here.