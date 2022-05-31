RSVP: Europe’s Digital Markets Act (DMA): Competition Perspectives from the European Commission

Join us for our Tech Policy Recess discussion on “Europe’s Digital Markets Act (DMA): Competition Perspectives from the European Commission.” For this TPR discussion, we will be joined by two DMA experts from the European Commission, DG COMP Policy Director Inge Bernaerts and DG CONNECT Advisor Michael Koenig, to discuss what the DMA will mean for competition in the digital space in Europe. The DMA is a regulation of the European Union aimed at ensuring fair competition in the marketplace by accounting for large technology companies (i.e. online platforms) that are designated as “gatekeepers” due to their market power.

Our discussion is hosted by the Congressional Internet Caucus Academy in conjunction with the Congressional Internet Caucus.

Date: Thursday, June 2, 2022

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Location: Virtual

RSVP: Via Eventbrite here

Inge Bernaerts

Policy Director

DG COMP

Michael Koenig

Advisor

DG CONNECT

Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash