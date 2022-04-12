Video & Transcript: Chips & Glass, Supply Chain Stumbling Blocks

In case you missed Friday’s Congressional Internet Caucus Academy panel on how shortages of chips and fiber optic glass are threatening to hamper the Biden Administration’s roll out of the “Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA),” the video, audio, and transcript are online now.



Our panel of experts raised some alarming points.

With $ billions allocated to finally bridge the digital divide, shortages of semiconductors and fiber threaten broadband deployment and could not come at a worse time.

Marketplace gouging, auto-sector prioritization, “buy America” requirements, and Congressional action could impact rollout.

Watch, listen, or read on our event page.



This discussion was hosted by the Congressional Internet Caucus Academy in conjunction with the Congressional Internet Caucus.